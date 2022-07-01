Serial rapist jailed for attacks in Perth, Angus, and Fife
- Published
A Perth man who raped a woman after tightening a noose around her neck until she blacked out has been jailed for almost six years.
John Todd targeted the woman and two other victims over a five-year period in Perth, Angus and Fife.
Todd, 34, was found guilty of seven charges of rape following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He will be placed under supervision for a further three years following his release from prison.
Judge Lady Haldane sentenced him to nine-and-a-half years' imprisonment, but said that after taking into account lengthy periods spent on remand, he would serve five years and 10 months.
Hands tied
She said a background report prepared on Todd made it clear that he took no responsibility for his crimes and continued to deny them.
The judge said: "Your behaviour in respect of each of these women demonstrated a clear pattern of controlling behaviour."
Todd was told he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
One woman told jurors she had visited a barn in Fife with Todd and that there was a rope hanging from a beam.
She said Todd had kissed her and said: "I can't really remember anything after that.
"All I remember is waking up with the rope round my neck and my hands were tied.
"I had my top and my bra on but my pants and trousers were down to my ankles. I was standing with my hands above my head and the noose around my neck."
'Predatory and dangerous man'
The 24-year-old said she felt sore and Todd was standing in front of her pulling up his trousers.
Defence counsel Andrew Lamb QC said Todd had a difficult background and was in care at a young age.
Mr Lamb said: "He reports having post traumatic stress disorder and severe depression.
"He has accepted he used a variety of drugs to try to deal with that."
The court heard that Todd had been assessed as posing a high risk of committing further similar offences.
After the sentencing, Det Sgt Lauren O'Neil, of Fife division's rape investigation unit said: "Todd is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a protracted period of time.
"It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of his crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed."