Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months.
Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught.
Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus when animal welfare officers executed a warrant in 2019.
Davies now been banned from keeping or owning animals for 15 years.
He had been found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs, and training dogs for fighting.
Davies, who was living in Wales before being jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court, was also fined £1,800 for firearms offences.
Millden Estate said Davies was suspended when the allegations came to light and resigned a few days later.
It said the offences did not take place on the estate, but at unconnected locations.
The court heard that Davies had sent more than 50 photos of severely-injured dogs and people posing with dead animals to be printed.
A staff member flagged the images to the Scottish SPCA, who launched an investigation.
The SIU found 11 dogs in kennels and an outbuilding at the Angus Glens estate.
A vet confirmed some of the dogs had fresh and historic injuries, and disfigurement likely to have been caused by fighting wild animals such as badgers and foxes.
A collar inside the property tested positive for badger DNA.
Patterdale terrier Lola had fresh injuries to her mouth and lower jaw.
Pip, another Patterdale, had older scars across her muzzle, face and chest and a fresh wound still healing.
Investigators also found evidence suggesting Davies had attempted to treat injuries himself.
This included using syringes, staplers and prescription-only medication for animals.
An analysis of Davies' phone found messages where he discussed both the fights he was involved in and the attempts to treat the injuries his dogs had sustained as a result.
Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "No animal deserves to be subjected to any pain or suffering, let alone at the level Mr Davies subjected his own dogs and wild animals to.
"Today, Mr. Davies has found that animal abuse is unacceptable and comes with major consequences."
A spokesperson for Millden Estate said: "The estate does not condone or tolerate any illegal activity relating to the welfare of animals or wildlife.
"We were shocked to learn of all the allegations when they came to light.
"At no stage was the estate itself the focus of the investigation.
"These offences did not take place on the estate but happened at locations some distance away and unconnected to the estate."