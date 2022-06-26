Two arrested after man seriously hurt in Larbert stabbing
A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at an address in Falkirk.
Police said the incident happened in Paton Drive, Larbert, at about 18:45 on Saturday.
An air ambulance was called in and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where his condition is serious, but stable.
Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said inquiries were continuing.