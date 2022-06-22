School bus catches fire after pupils evacuated
A fire broke out on a school bus in Stirlingshire as it transported children home.
The double decker was taking pupils from McLaren High School in Callander to locations including Gartmore and Aberfoyle.
The alarm was raised at about 16:00 after the bus stopped on the A81 near Port of Menteith.
It is understood everyone on board was safely evacuated before the vehicle burst into flames.
Pictures obtained by BBC Scotland appear to show the fire started at the back the bus, which is operated by Carrs Loch Lomond.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were in attendance.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Carrs Loch Lomond have been approached for comment.