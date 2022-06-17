Scriptorium opens new chapter at Arbroath Abbey
- Published
A modern day scriptorium for writers and literary groups has been installed in the grounds of Arbroath Abbey.
A scriptorium, Latin for "a place for writing," was traditionally a room in a medieval monastery for copying and illustrating manuscripts.
The building was commissioned as part of the 700th anniversary celebrations of the Declaration of Arbroath.
The interior features a series of carved serpentine timbers featuring a depiction of a scribe at work.
The first programme using the building is part of the Year of Scotland's Stories.
Artist Bobby Niven said the Abbey was framed in the scriptorium's windows to connect the two buildings.
He said: "We know that Arbroath Abbey had a very large and active community, including monks who could transcribe and illuminate documents and bound early manuscripts into books.
"The ability to read and write and convey information and document history was as powerful then as it is today and I wanted to reflect that activity in the design of the interior space."
Culture Minister Neil Gray MSP will officially open the building on Saturday.