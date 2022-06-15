Teenager who burned down Loch Leven birdwatching site sentenced
- Published
A teenager who burned down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage, has been given a community sentence.
The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire.
He and another youth filmed themselves and were identified after the video was seen on social media.
The boy was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work, and placed on supervision for two years.
The teenager, from Glenrothes, previously admitted a charge of wilful fire raising in February 2021.
Sheriff Euan Duthie said: "I think it is too severe for some form of punishment not to be imposed.
"Were it not for the fact you were 16 at the time of the offence, be in no doubt you would not be going home today."
The Mill Hide, built in 2011, won awards for its architectural design.
Its replacement, called the Phoenix Hide, opened last month after a campaign to rebuild it raised £30,000.
The new hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage any anti-social behaviour and includes a new camera to better record any incidents.