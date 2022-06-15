£18m cyber-security hub centre opens at Abertay University
A new £18m cyber-security research centre has been officially opened at Abertay University in Dundee.
The cyberQuarter centre, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, covers four floors for use by businesses, academics, and students.
NHS National Services Scotland cyber-security wing is one of its first clients, creating 30 new jobs.
The hub is funded by the university and the UK and Scottish governments through the Tay Cities Region Deal.
Abertay said students on its ethical hacking, computing and cyber-security programmes will learn directly from industry professionals.
The hub was opened by Scottish government employment minister Richard Lochhead, Scotland office minister Iain Stewart MP, and university principal Liz Bacon.
Mr Stewart said the growing use of online platforms meant cyber-security was more important than ever.
He said: "There were more than 400 cyber-attacks in Scotland in 2020-21, and more than a million incidents of computer misuse are reported across the UK each year.
"The launch of the cyberQuarter today further strengthens Abertay's reputation as the place to come for research and expertise on cyber- security."