Two in hospital after serious collision on A90 near Dundee
- Published
A serious accident forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the A90 near Dundee for more than 10 hours.
The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 01:00 between Invergowrie and Longforgan.
Police Scotland said a man and woman were taken to hospital following the incident, and inquiries are continuing.
Drivers were diverted via the A923 to Coupar Angus and the A92 Tay Road Bridge.
The road reopened shortly after 11:00.