Double honour for Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead
Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead has received an OBE and MBE from the Prince of Wales.
The 32-year-old had both honours conferred on her at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Ms Muirhead, from Perth, won a curling gold medal while captaining Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Other sports stars, including Paralympic champions canoeist Laura Sugar and cyclist Jaco van Gass, were honoured at the same event.
Ms Muirhead said: "It was actually a really exciting moment to receive my OBE alongside my MBE, as I recently got upgraded to OBE, and the chance to receive them together was really special."
The British Olympic Curling women's team skip said it had been a special day with "a lot of great memories."
She said: "He (Prince Charles) just spoke about where I started curling and where I train now and then he spoke a little bit about curling in Balmoral because there is a lot of outside curling up there.
"So he knew a lot about it in terms of Balmoral, obviously they have a lot of connections there, so it was nice that he reflected on that."
Ms Muirhead was awarded the MBE in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to curling, and was awarded the OBE earlier this year.