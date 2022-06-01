Bungee jumper sets world record at Perthshire bridge
A Frenchman has broken the world record for completing the most amount of bungee jumps in a 24-hour period off a Scottish bridge.
Francois-Marie Dibon, 44, completed 765 leaps at Garry Bridge in Killiecrankie, Perthshire.
He beat the previous record of 430 leaps, which was set by New Zealander Mike Heard in 2017, after only 12 hours.
The new record was overseen by Guinness World Records judge Joanne Brent.
Mr Dibon said: "I did not doubt we could do it.
"We have been building a performance for some time. We were lucky and blessed that it worked well."
When the final jump was completed, he celebrated with the jump crew on the platform to the Queen song We Are The Champions.
Mr Dibon, an actuary who works in Stockholm, said he had a fear of heights as a youngster.
He made his first bungee jump in 2011.
As recently as March, Mr Dibon was suffering the equivalent of sea-sickness, due to the constant motion of going up and down on the elasticated bungee cord.
However, he said he overcame this after completing 25 hours a week in the gym, focusing on cardio and core muscle stints, and learning breathing techniques.
Mr Dibon completed the challenge with 15 crew members from Highland Fling Bungee, who worked in shifts throughout the 24-hour period.