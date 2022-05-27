Speeding driver admits killing 16-year-old cyclist in Falkirk
A motorist has admitted killing a teenage cyclist after driving at "grossly excessive" speed in dark and foggy conditions.
Sami Ula Jabbar was travelling at about 80mph in a 30mph zone when he collided with 16-year-old Harley Smith.
Jabbar, 29, admitted causing Mr Smith's death by dangerous driving in Falkirk in November 2020.
Jabbar had previous convictions, including for careless driving, and was on bail at the time of the crash.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mr Smith, a St Mungo's High School pupil, suffered a fatal head injury when he was struck trying to cross Polmont Road, at Laurieston.
'Very high speed'
Judge Lord Mulholland told Jabbar: "You have taken a young man's life.
"Loved by his family, you have delivered to them a life sentence, a life sentence of loss and grief."
Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC said Donald Conroy, a motorist driving on Polmont Road, saw Jabbar's Mercedes travelling at "a very high speed".
The prosecutor said: "He observed in his rear view mirror the Mercedes screeching to a halt and a person being propelled into the air to the height of what seemed like the top of the lamp post."
Police arrived to secure the scene and Jabbar admitted that he was the driver at the time of the collision.
Jabbar's solicitor told the court his client accepted he would receive a substantial jail term.
Sentence was deferred until next month for the preparation of a background report and he was remanded in custody.