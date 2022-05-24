Perth teacher who completed pupils' history tests struck off
- Published
A Perth High School teacher who completed her own students' assessments before giving them to a colleague to mark has been struck off.
Natasha Sturrock admitted passing off the National 4 history tests as her pupils' work.
Sturrock had been set to face a disciplinary hearing by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).
But she subsequently admitted the allegations in full and requested her removal from the teaching register.
Sturrock also admitted failing to provide evidence that pupils who she said had passed their National 5 Higher awards for leadership had met the necessary standards.
She further admitted that her actions, which took place in 2017 and 2019, had been both dishonest and lacking in integrity.
Sturrock will be unable to reapply to the Register of Teachers for two years.
Perth and Kinross Council said it did not comment on individual staff members.