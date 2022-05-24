Postcard pioneers celebrated in new Dundee exhibition
A new exhibition celebrating the Scottish photographers who pioneered the holiday postcard will open in Dundee in July.
Valentines was founded in 1851 by James Valentine and quickly became one the city's biggest employers.
The Sincerely, Valentines exhibition at V&A Dundee will include original photographs, printing plates and promotional materials.
The show also features a new film featuring former employees.
The memories of 10 former employees have also been documented in a new film created for the exhibition.
Original artwork and greetings cards loaned from ex-Valentines staff will also be on show.
The James Valentine Photographic Collection, which includes over 120,000 images, is held in the University of St Andrews Libraries & Museums.
Andrew Valentine, great-great grandson of James Valentine, said he and his late brother Malcolm felt the firm and its staff's contribution to photography and design had never been properly acknowledged.
He said: "I have been immensely encouraged by everyone's enthusiasm and have appreciated being involved throughout the process."
Leonie Bell, director at V&A Dundee, said: "J. Valentine & Sons, with the help of its workforce, grew from a family business to become one of the most successful and innovative publishers of postcards in the world.
"Their story, told beautifully in the exhibition, weaves together many stories from design and social history through to personal memories and nostalgia for the past."
Sincerely, Valentines runs from 2 July until 8 January.