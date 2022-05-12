Teenager admits burning down Loch Leven birdwatching site
- Published
A teenager has admitted burning down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage.
The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire.
He and another youth filmed themselves and were identified after the video was seen on social media.
The boy, from Glenrothes, will be sentenced later after admitting a charge of wilful fire raising in February 2021.
The Mill Hide, built in 2011, won awards for its architectural design.
Its replacement, called the Phoenix Hide, opened last week after a campaign to rebuild it raised £30,000.
Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told Perth Sheriff Court: "It was quickly established that the fire was suspicious because there was no power source at the location.
"Multiple calls were received advising of videos of the accused circulating on social media.
"It showed the bird hide clearly alight and the other youth was heard calling the accused by name."
The youth's solicitor told the court: "He accepts it is a serious matter. He understands the seriousness of the situation he is in.
"The new bird house, which was crowd funded, has now been opened."
Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence for reports and granted bail.
The new hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage any anti-social behaviour and includes a new camera to better record any incidents.