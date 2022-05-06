Loch Leven birdwatching site rebuilt after devastating fire
- Published
A popular bird watching site has been rebuilt on the banks of Loch Leven after it was destroyed by a fire.
The Mill Hide, which won design awards, was gutted in what was believed to be a deliberate blaze in February last year.
The NatureScot site, on the edge of Kinross, has reopened as the Phoenix Hide following a £30,000 fundraising appeal.
The new hide at Loch Leven National Nature Reserve has an open back to discourage anti-social behaviour.
A camera has also been installed to record any incidents.
Reserve manager Neil Mitchell, who oversaw the hide rebuild, said: "When the Mill Hide was destroyed we were absolutely devastated."
He added: "After the fire, what really came through was what a much-loved place it was for people to connect with nature.
"We were determined to rebuild and can't express how grateful we are to the community, businesses and visitors who contributed."
NatureScot chairman, Mike Cantlay, was joined by local groups and businesses to officially open the hide on Friday.
Mr Cantlay said: "To see the new Phoenix Hide rise from the ashes has been wonderful.
"The level of support has been truly heart-warming and demonstrates the importance of this special place for the local community and beyond."
Loch Leven is NatureScot's most popular national nature reserve. The wildlife agency said more than 300,000 people visit each year.