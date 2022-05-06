Dundee election results 2022: SNP take overall control of city council
The Scottish National Party has taken overall control of Dundee City Council with 15 of the 29 seats, up one from the last election.
The council had been run by an SNP/Independent administration.
Labour continue to be the second largest party, remaining on nine. The Lib Dems won four seats, up two, and the Tories won one, also down two.
Across Scotland, the SNP and Labour have made gains while the Conservatives have suffered losses.
Dundee SNP leader John Alexander said it was a "fantastic" result.
He said: "We've made fantastic inroads into our two key seats, our vote is up across the city after 10 years in power, which is incredible.
"I couldn't be any more happy with how we've performed."
Nadia El Nakla was also elected as a councillor for the city's west end ward.
She is the wife of the Scottish government's health secretary, Humza Yousaf.
He tweeted that he was "proud to be Nadia El Nakla's husband".
Dundee scoreboard
Counting complete. After 29 of 29 seats declared.
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 15
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 15
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 9
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 4
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +2
- Councillors overall total 4
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -2
- Councillors overall total 1
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 0
After gaining four seats on Angus Council, the SNP has also become the largest group there - with 13 out of 28 councillors.
The Conservatives are down one to seven and the independents are also on seven, down two.
Scottish Labour took one seat.
Angus Council had been run by a Conservative, independent and Lib Dem administration.
The SNP has become the largest party on Perth and Kinross Council, gaining one seat to hold 16 of the 40.
The Scottish Conservatives dropped three seats, down to 14.
There are now four independents, two Lib Dems and two Labour.
Perth and Kinross had previously been a Conservative/Lib Dem/Independent administration.
The breakdown in the Stirling Council remains exactly the same as in 2017.
The SNP have seven council seats, the Conservatives six and Labour five.
A single Scottish Green and an independent councillor make up the rest of the council.
It was previously run by SNP/Labour partnership.
In Clackmannanshire, the SNP remain the largest party gaining one seat, as the Tories lose two.