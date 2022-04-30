Van driver reported after railway bridge crash
- Published
A man has been reported for careless driving after a van struck a railway bridge in Dundee.
Part of the vehicle's roof was crushed in the incident in St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, about 09:10 BST.
Police said the road was closed for two hours after the van became lodged under the bridge - which was marked with large warning signs.
Officers said the man was uninjured. Network Rail urged drivers to check the height of their vehicles.
Network Rail Scotland shared images of the incident on social media.
The organisation, which manages UK railway infrastructure, wrote: "We could fund access improvements at hundreds of stations across Britain with all the cash we have to spend dealing with bridge strikes."
Police Scotland said the road was cleared by 11:20 BST.
A force spokesman added: "One man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences."