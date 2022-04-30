Man arrested after armed police standoff in Perth
A man has been arrested following a standoff with armed police officers in Perth.
Officers were called to a property in the city's Campsie Road at 05:45 BST after reports of concern for a person.
The road was closed for more than six hours. A fire engine and a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit were also at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man had been arrested and no firearms were discharged.
A force spokesman said enquires were ongoing.