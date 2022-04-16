Teenagers charged over Brought Ferry lifeboat incident
Three teenagers have been charged after an incident earlier this month at Scotland's busiest lifeboat station.
Three youths were caught on CCTV climbing over the security fence at the Broughty Ferry RNLI station and tampering with the lifeboat.
Police said two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy had now been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident on 2 April.
They will be reported to the youth justice assessor.
RNLI volunteers said it took about 30 minutes to make the lifeboat operational again after ropes were loosened during the incident.
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat station on the Tay estuary at Dundee is regularly named as the busiest in Scotland.