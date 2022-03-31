Police name driver found dead in crashed car near Tillicoultry
A driver found dead in a crashed car in Clackmannanshire by passing officers has been named as Robert Wilson from Tullibody.
Police were attending another incident when they discovered the black Volkswagen Golf off the A908, near Tillicoultry on Sunday morning.
It had gone down an embankment and was partially concealed in woodland.
Mr Wilson, 38, was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Mr Wilson's car may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 05:00 and 08:00.
Officers believe no one witnessed the crash, which was not reported to the emergency services.
Sgt David Marr said: "Robert's death isn't being treated as suspicious, however, our enquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."
Witnesses who were in the area at the time have been asked to contact police.