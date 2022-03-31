Bullying probe finds no culture of discrimination at Crieff High School
A probe into claims of widespread discrimination at a Perthshire school has found "no prevailing culture of bullying or harassment" on campus.
The review of Crieff High School did, however, call for a new anti-bullying policy.
Fifth year pupil Anna De Garis had listed the claims in an open letter.
She said she had received more than 100 written responses from pupils listing incidents of discrimination, sexual assault and harassment.
While the council review did not identify a widespread bullying culture, it did find that some pupils had been bullied and harassed.
Some pupils were unwilling to report the incidents because of potential repercussions, while others said they were not told what action had been taken after complaints were made, the report found.
The review concluded that more work was necessary to ensure all young people there felt valued and supported.
It said a small number of pupils had reported experiencing or witnessing incidents of "unacceptable behaviour" or sexist, racist, homophobic, or transphobic language.
"The main areas of concern highlighted by young people referred to issues in corridors and social spaces at breaktimes and lunchtime," the report said.
"A few pupils also referred to this happening in classrooms."
The review said these pupils felt these practices were "becoming normalised, for example they were often used within friendship groups."
The Perth and Kinross Council investigation spent a week at the school speaking to pupils, staff, and parents.
It received 694 responses to a survey about the school, which has 599 pupils.
A total of 159 people, including 94 pupils, took part in focus groups, and there were 23 meetings with pupils, staff, parents and carers.
The review team said it found evidence of positive relationships in the school, but there were inconsistent approaches to the reporting and recording of bullying and harassment raised with staff.
It said a new anti-bullying policy should be developed by the end of 2022.
Sheena Devlin, Perth and Kinross's executive director of education and children's services, said: "Although I'm pleased most pupils feel the school is safe and welcoming, we know school can be an incredibly lonely place for those being bullied and we will always listen to their concerns."
Ms De Garis and her family have been approached for comment on the council's report.