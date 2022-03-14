Man arrested after pedestrian killed in Stenhousemuir crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Stenhousemuir.
James Risk, 36, from Stenhousemuir, died after being struck by a Kia Optima in Main Street at about 00:10 on Friday.
Mr Risk was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries into the incident were continuing.
Mr Risk's family said in a statement that he was the "life and soul of the party".
They said: "He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room.
"He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.
"A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever."