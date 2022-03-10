Woman in court accused of murdering man in Dundee
A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a 33-year-old man in the Whitfield area of Dundee.
Kerri Hutcheson appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of killing Graeme Hutcheson at a property in Whitfield Avenue.
The 32-year-old made no plea, and was released on bail.
Ms Hutcheson has been committed for further examination and the date of her next court appearance has yet to be decided.
Emergency services were called to the property at about 23:00 on Monday, following a report of concern for a person.