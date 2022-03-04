Businessman set fire to family business in £1.75m insurance scam
- Published
A man who set fire to his family business in Dundee as part of a £1.75m insurance fraud has been jailed for 13 months.
Haroon Bashir launched the insurance claim unaware that he had been captured on CCTV driving away from the burning industrial estate unit.
Bashir, 43, was described in court as a pillar of the Muslim community and a respected charity volunteer.
Bashir previously admitted charges of fire raising and fraud.
Sheriff Paul Brown said: "There was a substantial impact and a substantial potential impact. You abused your position.
"It is very sad to see someone who has done so much good work in the past in this position."
Dundee Sheriff Court was told Bashir had mounting debts and hatched the scheme to earn an insurance pay-out.
The court heard that Bashir was the director of printer supplies company Fazteck and the building was owned and occupied by his family.
Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said the "worst case scenario" claim could provide a pay-out in excess of £1m for Fazteck and £750,000 in respect of Chohan Management.
Engulfed in flames
The court was told that on 11 February 2018 an interior alarm was activated and a security guard saw smoke billowing from the building.
The prosecutor said: "The small storage area was totally engulfed in flames.
"The seat of the fire was established as an eight by ten foot storage room.
"It was established it was a deliberate act using a naked flame on a combustible material."
Ms Apostolova said the main office was undisturbed and documents found on a desk related to a credit agreement between Fazteck and an insurance company.
She said a car registered to a family member was seen driving away as smoke started to escape from the building.
She said: "Haroon Bashir was identified from the footage. A section of the insurance policy, breaking down what the insurance company would pay out, was marked and highlighted."
Counsel Jonathan Crowe, defending, said: "It was a one-off incident that will have a lasting and devastating impact on his life.
"He has expressed remorse and shame."