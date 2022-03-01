OVO Energy to cut 222 jobs at Perth base
More than 220 workers at oil and gas provider OVO Energy's Perth office will take voluntary redundancy, local politicians have confirmed.
The remainder of staff at the base, which employs about 700 people, will work from home.
Two bases in Edinburgh, one in Cumbernauld and another in Dunfermline will close, in addition to Perth.
OVO staff have been told that 1,700 employees across the UK will lose their jobs through voluntary redundancy.
Local SNP and Scottish Conservative politicians were told the news at meetings with the company's retail CEO Adrian Letts.
SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said that while it was reassuring there would be no compulsory redundancies, the loss of 222 jobs was a "devastating blow to the local labour market".
Mr Wishart said: "It is now vital for OVO to prioritise retaining the Perth staff who will be working from home by offering any support they may need.
"It is also extremely regrettable that OVO are not considering an alternative use for their Perth base.
"This is a state-of-the-art facility that cannot simply be left to rot, and I will be pushing OVO to ensure that does not happen."
'Bitterly disappointing'
Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Liz Smith said it was "bitterly disappointing news."
She said: "It is a blow for local families and a blow to the Perth economy.
"While many OVO Perth staff will be working from home, this decision means the end of a presence at the Perth site, and seems sadly to be a sign of the times."
The company has been approached for comment.
Only offices in Glasgow, Bristol and London will remain, while more employees will be supported to work from home.
OVO previously said it was "committed to investing in Scotland."