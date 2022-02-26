Man taken to hospital after house explosion in Larbert
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a house in Falkirk.
Smoke were seen pouring from a building in Larbert at about 13:40.
The PA News agency reported that locals heard an explosion before seeing flames engulf the property in Broomage Crescent, which has now partially collapsed.
Firefighters pulled one man from the burning building, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed there were no other casualties and they urged people to avoid going near the building.
Six fire appliances attended the incident.
SFRS group commander Andy McDermott said: "We would ask the public to avoid the area for their safety as well as motorists to help maintain access for emergency service vehicles."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene and a number of nearby buildings have been evacuated.
"One man has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment."