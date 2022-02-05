M80 motorway closed after two hurt in serious crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash which has closed a section of the M80 in central Scotland.
Police said a male driver and a female passenger were injured in the single vehicle crash which happened near Falkirk at about 13:30.
The motorway was shut northbound between junctions 6a and 7 at Haggs.
Officers said it was likely to remain closed for several hours for investigation work and urged drivers to find alternative routes.
Southbound lanes were also closed for a time, but officers were working to reopen the route.
Across Scotland high winds and heavy rain have resulted in difficult driving conditions.
Flooding on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow led to a lane closure for a period and resulted in significant delays.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for possible snow showers across much of central and north west Scotland, from 17:00 on Saturday.