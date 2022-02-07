In pictures: Stirling Bull Sales
The Stirling Bull Sales, an important part in Scotland's farming calendar, have been taking place in the city.
The sales feature eight breeds of pedigree cattle, including Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford and Lincoln Red.
More than 750 bulls and females were up for auction at the first of two sales in February. Others will take place in May and October.
Previously known as the Perth Bull Sales, which dated back to 1865, they were were renamed in 2012 after moving to a new home at the United Auctions headquarters in Stirling.
