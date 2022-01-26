Perthshire estate sanctioned after 'clear evidence' of wildlife crime
A Perthshire estate has been sanctioned after "clear evidence" of wildlife crime was found on the property.
It included a satellite-tagged hen harrier found dead on Lochan Estate in an illegally-set spring trap.
NatureScot has restricted its general licences, which allow certain activities to control common species of birds to protect crops or livestock, for three years.
Lochan Estate has been approached for comment.
The 10,000 acre estate is located about 12 miles from Dunkeld.
The remains of the young female hen harrier, named Rannoch, were found by RSPB Scotland in May 2019. It was caught in a spring trap which had been set in the open.
Its post mortem noted that the hen harrier, which is a protected species, would have experienced "significant unnecessary suffering".
The evidence was supplied to NatureScot, Scotland's agency for wildlife and habitats, by Police Scotland.
NatureScot said the estate could still apply for individual licences but these would be "closely monitored."
The three-year restriction can be extended if further evidence of offences comes to light.
General licences avoid the need for landowners and managers to apply for individual licences for certain types of activity relating to birds.
Donald Fraser, NatureScot's head of wildlife management, said the restriction was a "proportionate response" to protect wild birds in the area.
He said: "In this case, there is clear evidence that crime involving a wild bird occurred on this property.
"This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place, although under tighter supervision."