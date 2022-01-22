Woman, 72, dies in country road crash near Falkirk
- Published
A 72-year-old woman has died after a crash involving two cars on a country road near Falkirk.
She was driving a Suzuki Swift on the B8028 between Hallglen and Shieldhill at about 22:20 on Friday when it collided with a Volkswagen Scirocco.
The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, both 21, were taken to Forth Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said the road was closed for six hours for investigation work.
Sgt David Ross, from Forth Valley road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding and would urge anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening."