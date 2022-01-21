'Lack of clarity' over OVO Energy's Perth office job cuts
- Published
Perthshire SNP politicians have accused OVO Energy of a "lack of clarity" over job losses after the firm confirmed its Perth office will close.
The oil and gas provider's Perth base employs about 700 people.
MSPs John Swinney and Jim Fairlie, and MP Pete Wishart said the firm failed to clarify whether compulsory redundancies would be implemented if insufficient numbers took voluntary redundancy.
OVO said it was "committed to investing in Scotland."
Two bases in Edinburgh, one in Cumbernauld and another in Dunfermline will also close as OVO Energy reduces its UK offices from 10 to three.
The SNP politicians had a virtual meeting with the company's retail chief executive Adrian Letts on Friday.
Staff at the firm have been told that 1,700 employees across the UK will lose their jobs through voluntary redundancy.
Mr Wishart said: "I am extremely disappointed with the lack of clarity that was provided in today's meeting with OVO officials.
"Despite several attempts, we are still no closer to understanding what exactly the closure of OVO's Perth office means for job losses."
Contingency plans
Mr Swinney said he remained "very concerned" at the company's proposals.
He said: "It is very unsatisfactory that OVO are either unwilling or unable to share with us basic information regarding any potential escalation of a voluntary redundancy scheme.
"A well-thought-out business proposal would account for the fact that there may not be a full uptake of the voluntary redundancy proposal within the workforce, and would therefore have contingency plans in place for this eventuality."
Mr Swinney said the company had assured the politicians that it would be in a position to provide more clarification on the issue in early February.
Officials from the Unite union met the company last week, and Scottish Conservatives politicians will attend a meeting with the firm later.
An OVO spokeswoman said the company was committed to "creating higher-skilled, better-paid jobs in Scotland."
She said: "While we're closing some of our offices, there is an opportunity for remote working.
"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and many of our offices are under-used with people already working remotely.
"Scotland is a great place for our business, which is why we're making it an operational centre of excellence, and one of our three office locations."