Girl, 12, critical after being hit by car in Stenhousemuir
A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Stenhousemuir.
The incident happened on King Street near its junction with Union Street at about 15:00 on Monday.
Police said the girl was struck by a Ford Focus being driven by a 35-year-old man.
The girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Officers have appealed for witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.