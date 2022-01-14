Man jailed for child sex attack and rape of sleeping woman
- Published
A man who sexually abused a young girl in a bath and raped a woman as she slept has been jailed for six years.
Lewis Smith, 27, targeted the child at locations in Arbroath and Montrose between 2016 and 2019.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard he carried out a series of "nauseating" attacks on the youngster, including forcing her to eat human waste.
He also sexually assaulted a woman twice after raping her while she was drunk.
Smith, of Inverkeilor, Angus, was found guilty of rape, sexual and physical assault and breach of the peace charges following a trial last month.
Judge Lady Poole has now ordered that he must be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from prison.
She said: "You were convicted following trial of actions which can only be described as nauseating.
"I have read the victim impact statements which have been placed before the court and I have read of the suffering experienced by the complainers and the after-effects of your actions.
"You have caused the complainers in this case considerable physical and psychological harm. You also continue to refuse to accept responsibility for your actions.
"Our society will not tolerate such abusive behaviour. No other method than the imposition of a custodial sentence is appropriate."
Lady Poole also placed Smith on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.