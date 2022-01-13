Ovo Energy set to close Perth office in UK job cuts plan
- Published
Ovo Energy's Perth office is set to close after the gas and electricity provider told UK staff it planned to cut a quarter of its workforce.
Staff were given details of the plans on Thursday, which include reducing the number of UK offices from 10 to three.
The company aims to open a new Ovo Academy in Glasgow.
Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said he would be "seeking answers" over the scale of job losses at the site.
He added: "This is bad news after all the commitments that were given to the workforce when they took over from SSE."
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said the closure would be a "substantial blow to the Perthshire economy."
The firm is expected to axe 1,700 employees from a total 6,200 workers in the UK.
It is understood the cuts will be made through voluntary redundancy.
'Eat porridge'
They are understood to be linked to the company's acquisition of SSE three years ago and the integration of the firm into Ovo.
The three remaining offices will be in Bristol, Glasgow and London, while more employees will be supported to work flexibly from home.
Staff were told that the Glasgow academy would create "new opportunities in the city that hosted COP26 for those who want to be at the forefront of the UK's green revolution."
About 1,000 call centre staff will be trained to become zero-carbon living advisers, with specialist knowledge of green home products and technologies from tariffs, to making homes more energy efficient.
The company had to apologise earlier this week after an email sent to customers advised them to keep their heating bills low by "having a cuddle with your pets" or eating bowls of porridge.