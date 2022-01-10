Bar workers lodge grievance over 'health and safety failures'
Almost 60 employees of a Scottish hospitality group have accused it of multiple health and safety failings at bars in Dundee and Glasgow.
Staff say MacMerry 300 and Abandon Ship Ltd failed to inform them about potential close contacts with those testing positive for Covid-19.
They also allege there were no alarms in disabled toilets at some venues.
MacMerry 300 described the seven-page grievance document as a "frankly bewildering list of complaints."
The group runs 13 bars and restaurants across the two cities.
These include Bird and Bear, and Draffens in Dundee, and Abandon Ship in Glasgow.
The Unite union said the collective grievance was signed by 58 current employees and 13 people who previously worked for the group.
It accuses the group of "the mistreatment of workers across all venues" and failure to adhere to "the most basic legal obligations of duty of care towards staff."
The formal grievance, submitted by the Unite union, includes claims that those waiting on PCR results were expected or felt pressured to come to work until their results were official.
It claims staff had to source their own PPE, and employees who had received official close contact notifications were required to stay and finish their shift before isolating.
It also cited "a lack of suitable refrigeration space resulting in food being stored improperly at unsafe temperatures" and "dangerous electrical issues" including a pasta boiler balanced on bricks at one venue.
Ewan McCallum, who has worked for Bird and Bear since summer 2020, said: "There are more serious grievances that we have.
"But I think the Covid one acted as a flashpoint for us to look at ourselves, look at the company and the way we've been treated over the pandemic and say enough is enough".
"You want to go to work knowing you'll be safe and none of us really felt like that."
A spokesperson for MacMerry 300 said: "No member of staff, nor Unite the union, brought any grievances to senior management before releasing a frankly bewildering list of complaints, in what is a highly regulated industry."
The spokesperson insisted the company had said from the outset it was "happy to listen."
They added: "We are being denied any opportunity to address any genuine issues constructively, as Unite has ignored our requests to meet on any day this week.
"Staff say they will only meet with the union present, so we are stuck in Catch 22, unable to explore any issues or to defend ourselves."