Man dies after being attacked by dog in Angus village
A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog in a village in Angus.
The alarm was raised at Kirkton of Auchterhouse at about 13:10 on Wednesday.
Police said emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
It has not yet been revealed what type of dog was involved.