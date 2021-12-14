Footballer Charlie Adam arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
- Published
Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged drink-driving incident in the city.
The incident took place on the Dundee to Broughty Ferry Road at about 04:25 on Monday.
Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West.
Dundee FC told BBC Scotland it was aware of the incident but would not be making any further comment.
The midfielder is a former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland player.
He misses out on Tuesday night's game against Hibernian as the club awaits the results of a scan on the injury that forced him off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Ross County.