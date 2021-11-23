Pensioner conned out of five-figure sum by bogus police officer
A 76-year-old woman has been conned out of a five-figure sum by a man pretending to be a police officer.
Police said the scammers also attempted to defraud two other Tayside pensioners in a similar scheme days before.
The woman withdrew money and purchased a watch after being phoned and told there was suspicious activity on her bank card.
She then handed the cash and watch to the bogus officer in a car park in Perth.
Police said the fraudsters had been "extremely plausible" and warned the public to be vigilant.
The incident took place on 19 November.
Police said that a 97-year-old Forfar woman was called on 15 November and told there had been an attempt to withdraw a substantial amount of money from her account.
The caller then told the woman to hand over her bank card to a police officer who would call at her address later that day, to safeguard her account.
The bogus officer took the card and attempted to withdraw a five-figure sum from the account, but the bank declined the transaction.
Withdrawal declined
On the same day, a 76-year-old Forfar man was called by someone claiming to be from his bank's fraud team.
He was asked to go to his bank and withdraw a five-figure sum of money from his account and then wait at home for two police officers to attend to pick up the cash.
The bank declined the withdrawal and no money was taken.
Sgt Andy Sheppard: "Thankfully, two out of the three frauds were unsuccessful, thanks in part to the banks involved.
"We appreciate that some calls will genuinely be from a bank or police but neither will ever ask you to verify your personal details or PIN by phone or offer to pick up your bank card in person.
"A police officer will never ask you to take part in an investigation in which you need to withdraw money from the bank or purchase high-value goods."