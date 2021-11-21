St Johnstone fans' bus burst into flames on way back from match
Five people were taken to hospital after a bus of football supporters caught fire.
The St Johnstone supporters' bus was returning to Perth after Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Glasgow's Hampden Park.
Lee Robertson, 27, from Perth, was one of about 70 fans on board the bus when the fire broke out at about 21:30.
He told BBC Scotland the bus was "just engulfed in flames" and that the fans were lucky to have all got off in time.
He said he had heard an "almighty bang" and then the bus started to slow down.
'Quick-thinking' driver
"If it wasn't for the quick-thinking of the driver, who knows what would have happened," he said.
In a statement, St Johnstone FC said: "Yesterday we were made aware that a supporters bus travelling home from the game caught fire.
"We are glad to report that everyone escaped without any serious injuries. We can't begin to imagine how scary that must have been, and our thoughts are with everyone involved."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force had been called to the A9 flyover near Auchterarder.
"Officers attended to help with road closures, alongside the fire service and ambulance service," she said.
"There were not believed to be any serious injuries and five people were taken to hospital as a precaution."