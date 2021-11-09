Man in court charged with murder of woman
A 58-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Kenneth Melville is accused of murdering 47-year-old Yvonne Barr in Aboyne Avenue on 5 November.
He made no plea or declaration during an appearance in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.
The case was continued for further examination and Mr Melville was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again in court next week.
A Police Scotland spokesman said that officers had been called to the address at 06:10 on 5 November after a report of concern for a person.
He said: "Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but later died."