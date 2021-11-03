Poultry culled after bird flu outbreak in Angus
A flock of poultry that tested positive for bird flu has been culled in Angus, the Scottish government has announced.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low.
However, a UK-wide bird flu prevention zone has come into force meaning bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.
The move follows bird flu outbreaks in other parts of the UK.
Temporary control zones have also been set up around the infected premises in Angus to limit the risk of the disease.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "With the recent disease confirmations in wild and captive birds in the UK, it is not unexpected for avian influenza to be found in birds here.
"Temporary control zones have been put in place around the infected premises and we ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds."
Food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and that cooked poultry products including eggs are safe to eat.
Biosecurity measures
Scotland's chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, said: "We are conducting further tests to establish the pathogenicity of avian influenza H5N1 in a flock of birds in the Angus constituency.
"We have already made clear that all bird keepers - whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds - must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease.
"Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately."