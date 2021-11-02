Firefighters tackle blaze at car breaker yard in Denny
- Published
More than 70 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a car breaker yard in Denny, near Falkirk.
The alarm was raised at about 21:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 fire engines and seven support units to the scene in Winchester Avenue.
They found a well-developed blaze in a building and worked through the night to bring it under control.
Firefighters were still at the scene at 06:30 on Tuesday.
There were no reports of any casualties.