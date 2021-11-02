BBC News

Firefighters tackle blaze at car breaker yard in Denny

More than 70 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a car breaker yard in Denny, near Falkirk.

The alarm was raised at about 21:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 fire engines and seven support units to the scene in Winchester Avenue.

They found a well-developed blaze in a building and worked through the night to bring it under control.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 06:30 on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

