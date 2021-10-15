BBC News

Scotland's Unesco Trail promises 'cultural journey'

A new online trail of Scotland's 13 Unesco sites has been launched.

Scotland's Unesco Trail aims to take visitors on a "cultural journey across the country" including history, science, music, design and literature.

Unesco is a United Nations organisation which "seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, the sciences and culture."

The three Creative Cities - Dundee, Glasgow, and Edinburgh represent design, music, and literature.

Image caption, Glasgow, Unesco City of Music, hosted the BBC 6 Music Festival in 2017
Image source, VisitScotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, Dundee's V&A Museum of Design opened in September 2018
Image source, VisitScotland / Luigi Di Pasquale
Image caption, Established in Edinburgh in 1957, McNaughtan's is the oldest second-hand and antiquarian bookshop in Scotland.

Scotland's Geoparks in the north-west Highlands and Shetland are part of a global network of 169 areas of "exceptional geological significance."

Image source, Visit Scotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, Summer Isles in Assynt, part of the North West Highlands Geopark
Image source, VisitScotland / Paul Tomkins
Image caption, Dore Holm is an islet off the south coast of Esha Ness in north-west Shetland

The Unesco Biospheres in Wester Ross, and Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biospheres are about "improving the relationship between people and their local environment, globally."

Image source, Visit Scotland / Airborne Lens
Image caption, The Wood of Cree is a nature reserve in Dumfries and Galloway
Image source, Visit Scotland
Image caption, Kintail is an area of mountains in the Wester Ross Biosphere

The six Scottish Unesco World Heritage Sites, which include the Forth Bridge, Edinburgh's Old and New Towns, and St Kilda "tell the unique story of Scotland's contribution to the world."

Image source, Visit Scotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, The Forth Bridge, which sits beside the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, is the world's longest cantilever bridge.
Image source, Visit Scotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, Fleshmarket Close in Edinburgh's Old Town is named after the meat market which was situated here
Image source, Visit Scotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, The Ring of Brodgar, which was built 5,000 years ago, is part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Unesco say St Kilda "bears exceptional testimony to over two millennia of human occupation in extreme conditions"
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, New Lanark is described as "an exceptional example of a purpose-built 18th century mill village"
Image source, Visit Scotland / Kenny Lam
Image caption, The Antonine Wall World Heritage Site was once the most northern frontier of the Roman Empire in Britain

