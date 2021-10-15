Scotland's Unesco Trail promises 'cultural journey'
A new online trail of Scotland's 13 Unesco sites has been launched.
Scotland's Unesco Trail aims to take visitors on a "cultural journey across the country" including history, science, music, design and literature.
Unesco is a United Nations organisation which "seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, the sciences and culture."
The three Creative Cities - Dundee, Glasgow, and Edinburgh represent design, music, and literature.
Scotland's Geoparks in the north-west Highlands and Shetland are part of a global network of 169 areas of "exceptional geological significance."
The Unesco Biospheres in Wester Ross, and Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biospheres are about "improving the relationship between people and their local environment, globally."
The six Scottish Unesco World Heritage Sites, which include the Forth Bridge, Edinburgh's Old and New Towns, and St Kilda "tell the unique story of Scotland's contribution to the world."
