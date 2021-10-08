Derelict swimming pool makes splash as new Montrose cinema
Movie fans will be "blown away" by the transformation of an abandoned swimming pool into a new cinema complex, its bosses say.
The eight-year £3.5m project in Montrose has incorporated some original features, including turning the old pool's diving blocks into seating.
It was bought from Angus Council for £1 in 2017, with local volunteers helping to strip out the building's interior.
The Montrose Playhouse has 402 seats across its three screens.
The building also includes a café bar and community hub.
The project was the idea of Montrose-born architectural designer David Paton, who took inspiration from the former Angus Playhouse and the Dundee Contemporary Arts building.
It was awarded £2.26m from the Scottish government's Regeneration Capital Grant Fund in 2019, with money also coming from numerous fundraising events.
The cinema opened with the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.
Venue manager Matt Buchanan said: "We kept the old springboard, and we've actually had it upholstered so that people can sit on it while they're waiting to go into their showings.
"We've reclaimed a lot of the signage and we've got the old Speedo clocks and stuff like that, put up around so that people can feel the connection.
"A lot of people in Montrose grew up swimming here, and I think they're going to be blown away."
Matt said the local community were invited in to test the new seats to make sure they were up to scratch.
He said: "They've come across from France, they're super comfy.
"We'll have to make sure all the films are really exciting because you could fall asleep on them quite easily."
The pool closed in 2012 when a new sporting facility was built nearby. The Montrose Playhouse Project was launched shortly afterwards.
Local filmmaker Anthony Baxter, famous for his You've Been Trumped films, said he was amazed at what had been achieved.
His new documentary Eye of the Storm will have its first European big screen showing at the cinema this weekend.
He said: "Back in 2004, a group of us started a pop-up cinema in Montrose and an old church that continued for three years.
"David Paton picked up the baton and formed this incredible group of local people who have pushed this through."
Anthony said seeing the project coming to fruition was "the most exciting thing imaginable".
He said: "I think people, when they actually walk inside, remembering as they do the building as a swimming pool, will just be astounded at the change."
Jenna Henderson, from the cinema's experience team, said she had always hoped the transformation would become a reality.
She said: "In primary school, we actually got a survey saying what we would like the old pool to become.
"And I can remember always voting the cinema.
"That was what my parents wanted and that's what I wanted. I thought it would be amazing for the community."