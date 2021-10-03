BBC News

Woman's body found from Forfar tenement flat fire

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Three fire engines were sent to the fire in Forfar's South Street

The body of a 28-year-old woman has been found after a fire at a flat in Angus.

Three appliances attended the fire in a four-block tenement in Forfar after a call at about 14:50 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said they were carrying out a joint investigation with the fire service into the blaze at South Street.

A spokesman for the force said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire but sadly the body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered from the property," the police spokesman said.

"Her next of kin has been made aware."

