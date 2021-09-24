Revamped festival brings design to the doorstep in Dundee
By Graeme Ogston
BBC Scotland Tayside and Central reporter
- Published
The first stop on its walking trail might be the V&A Museum, but the Dundee Design Festival insists that design in the city doesn't begin and end with the high-profile attraction.
The biennial festival has spread its wings on its return, taking in four spaces around Dundee, in contrast to the previous two events, which took up residencies in a shopping centre and a former printing works.
Visitors can upcycle clothes or make a fanzine in a former pump station between the Douglas and Linlathen housing estates that's usually rented by a local pigeon racing club.
The festival also includes a pop-up shop in Stobswell, and a park in the Hilltown where visitor ideas will eventually be turned into a full-sized outdoor game built by volunteers.
UNESCO City of Design Dundee's lead officer Annie Marrs said it was "great to be back" with a different kind of festival.
She said: "Previously we would have had a big festival in a big space, but this year we've been able to spread it across the city.
"That's brilliant, because more people can experience design on their doorstep, right in their local area and in their neighbourhood."
Inside the Finlathen site, visitors can either bring their own clothes to upcycle or pick from a selection supplied by the festival.
Kate Harvey, owner of design firm Kate Scarlet, said: "The outside is just like a red brick building at the side of a roundabout, but when you come in it's colourful and a bit mad.
"It's not pretentious, it's fun, you can just come and have a good time.
"There's an upcycling centre in Finlathen which is the inspiration for having it here.
"People can use vinyl printing techniques which we will teach them, so they can upcycle and make the clothing a bit more exciting."
The festival's theme is Every Where Design, which organisers say explores "how design is an essential but often invisible part of people's lives."
Co-producer Lyall Bruce said: "Everything that's made by people is designed.
"We want to get that across in a way that's accessible to people, so we've spread the festival across four separate physical locations."
The festival also includes an online "design house" for those not able to visit in person.
The walking trail itself points out local landmarks including the 1940s Forte cafe, the Hilltown Clock, and the design stories behind the Linlathen prefabs and Finlathen Aqueduct.
The Hilltown Park also includes sound recordings from six UNESCO cities, including Dundee, played through plastic pipes fixed to the ground for curious passers-by to try out.
Co-producer Ryan McLeod said the Stobswell store had already attracted interest from local residents.
He said: "People have been poking their heads in, asking questions.
"It's all about creating a space and an experience that people will never have had on Albert Street and it's about getting people who have that curiosity to come in and explore what design is."
The Dundee Design Festival runs until 3 October.