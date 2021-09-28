Andrew Innes accused of Bennylyn Burke and Jellica murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court via video link accused of murdering a mother and her child and hiding their bodies under his kitchen floor in Dundee.
Prosecutors allege Andrew Innes, 51, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke from Bristol to death before suffocating two-year-old Jellica.
He is alleged to have put their bodies in bags and buried them in concrete.
Mr Innes made no plea against the charges and the case was continued until 1 December.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting Jellica and another child.
The accused faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 20 February and 5 March.
A lawyer was appointed to Mr Innes during a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow after his application for legal aid was refused.
Friends of Ms Burke and Jellica attended a vigil in their memory at Brandon Hill Park in Bristol in April.
It took place on the grass below Cabot Tower, where they had previously enjoyed picnics together.
Candles and flowers were placed on a red blanket on the ground along with pictures of Ms Burke and Jellica, a teddy bear and placards.
White balloons tied to a nearby tree read: "You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered."