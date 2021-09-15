BBC News

Firefighters tackle blaze on Caledonian Sleeper

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on board the Caledonian Sleeper at Cupar station in Fife.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in one of the carriages of a train on the Highlander route between London and Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.

Three fire engines went to the scene when the alarm was raised at 05:46 on Wednesday.

There are no reports of any casualties.

ScotRail said the incident was disrupting its services between Edinburgh and Arbroath as no trains were able to run through the area.

