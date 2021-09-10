Dawnfresh to close Uddingston plant and expand Arbroath operation
Scottish seafood producer Dawnfresh has confirmed it will close its Uddingston processing plant and create 150 new jobs at its other site in Arbroath.
The Uddingston plant, which is expected to close in the middle of next year, currently employs 230 people.
The company is consulting with staff there and is offering positions at the Arbroath site, which currently employs 180 people.
The expansion of the Arbroath site is part of a £5m investment.
The company produces about 10,000 tonnes of seafood annually and also owns farm sites across Scotland.
It said any reduction in staff numbers "were likely to result from people choosing not to apply for a new role" and a "slimmed-down management structure."
It added that no current jobs in Arbroath were at risk.
The firm said it aims to grow the tonnage of seafood it processes by 30% over the next five years and increase the 350 different product lines it currently delivers as part of the Arbroath expansion.
Managing director Raleigh Salvesen said: "The plan to expand facilities at Arbroath will provide a platform for future growth and help Dawnfresh to adapt to a changing and highly competitive business sector.
"This move is critical if we are to meet our objective of keeping seafood production jobs in Scotland."